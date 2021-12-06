3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $229,950

Completely updated and move-in ready brick ranch in SW County. This home features an updated kitchen complete with new cabinets, granite counters, new flooring, and new appliances along with beautifully refinished hardwood floors, replacement windows, new roof, new soffit and gutters, updated electrical service, and much more. You'll love the large deck overlooking the gently sloped back yard. The 1,100 sq. ft. basement has one partially finished room and is a blank canvas awaiting finishing touches if more space is needed. Truly move-in ready. All you need to do is unload the moving van!