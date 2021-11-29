Great Raleigh Court/Rosalind Hills Neighborhood! Walk to Patrick Henry and Grandin Road Amenities. This ranch features hardwood flooring great floorplan-updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Insulated replacement windows, Upgraded 200 AMP electric service. Gas forced air heat and Central Air. Lower level has huge family room 1 bonus space with new LVT flooring. Double lot-extra depth. Large deck with steps down to fenced lto.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $239,950
