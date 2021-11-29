 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $239,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $239,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $239,950

Great Raleigh Court/Rosalind Hills Neighborhood! Walk to Patrick Henry and Grandin Road Amenities. This ranch features hardwood flooring great floorplan-updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Insulated replacement windows, Upgraded 200 AMP electric service. Gas forced air heat and Central Air. Lower level has huge family room 1 bonus space with new LVT flooring. Double lot-extra depth. Large deck with steps down to fenced lto.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $198,981

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $198,981

  • Updated

This two story open floor plan 4 bedroom 2 bath home is amazing and move in ready. This home was completely renovated and features a huge 22 x…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics