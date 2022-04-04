3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $239,950

Now Introducing 2151 Brambleton Ave SW. This solid brick ranch houses 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in just under 1600 sq-ft. A freshly painted interior welcomes you into the spacious living room and kitchen, featuring an exposed brick fireplace. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and access to the mud room and covered patio. Three bedrooms and two full baths complete the entry level of the home, along with an additional office space or fourth bedroom! The exterior brings a fenced-in yard, access to an attached garage, and additional off-street parking.