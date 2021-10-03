3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $245,000

Convenient Location in the 24014 zip code! Enjoy the charm of country farmhouse style living within minutes and easy access to schools, churches, shopping and restaurants! This home offers an extra large open kitchen/dining floorplan. Living room with fireplace, office, den and full bath are all included on the entry level. Two adjoining side porches make for great entertaining or just relaxing spaces. Upstairs is a large master bedroom en suite bath with jetted tub and step in shower, large walk in closet, two additional bedrooms and full bath. A walk up attic provided additional storage. The home has been freshly painted throughout and has a newer roof, gutters, hot water tank and well/water pump. Outside you will find a large front yard edged with flowering trees and plants.