3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $247,000

This house is a must see! It's nestled in the Grandin Court area. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large level back yard with a fire pit that will be great for entertaining and an area ready for you to plant your own garden. The front porch offers the perfect area for relaxing. Close to the greenway and numerous restaurants. New dishwasher 2021, New roof 2020.

