3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $247,495

MOVE IN READY! Beautiful brick ranch in highly desirable Roanoke County neighborhood! Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, all with original gorgeous hardwood floors! Updated kitchen, bathrooms and windows. Finished walkout basement with patio and large carport. Spacious level back yard with storage shed. Newer roof (5 yrs.) New Ceiling Fans, New Water Heater, High Efficiency Trane HVAC. A MUST SEE!!!