2 lots totaling 2.2 acres. Tremendous potential with this unique craftsman style ranch. 3 bedrooms/3 baths . Open kitchen. Rear addition containing great room/dining area. Walk up attic for storage or hobbies. Lower level canning kitchen and bonus space. Several outbuildings offer unlimited possibilities.( One bldg ideal for home based business. contains about 500 sq ft and half bath). House is on 1.2 acre lot, and the separate 1 acre lot behind it conveys as package deal. Property sold ''as-is,'' but inspections are welcome. Laundry available on main level or basement. House is set up for ADT system. Seller would prefer 45 - 60 day closing to conduct sale.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory is expanding into Rocky Mount. The Roanoke business will be opening a second location at 195 Maple Av…
A house fire that erupted Saturday afternoon in the Hardy area of Franklin County displaced its residents and injured one.
Owner Glen Thomas and his wife Teresa purchased the 160-acre farm in 2018 and spent the first two years just clearing the land near Timber Ridge Road off U.S. 221.
The Franklin County Public Schools 2022-23 proposed budget asks the county for approximately $886,000 more than last year.
A.J. Dudley is set to join the bench of the 22nd Judicial District effective May 1. Franklin County attorney David Furrow was also named to a judgeship in juvenile and domestic relations court.
An arrest has been made in the case of a recent roadside killing of two albino deer in Patrick County.
CHRISTIANSBURG - Five multiple-goal scorers paced Franklin County to an 18-3 non-district girls varsity lacrosse triumph over Christiansburg …
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking residents to think twice before purchasing a fishing or hunting license online this year.
Five hundred ninety-eight visitors turned up Monday at Healing Strides of Virginia to see Ivan, the Budweiser Clydesdale, in “person.”
The Virginia Community College System is hiring a new chancellor. Gov. Youngkin says his office has been excluded from the search.