Brand new construction on a great corner lot in the heart of Roanoke City conveniently located to everything. It will feature three bedrooms 2 full baths with everything on one level with an attached garage. Interior finishes will include Granite tops and LVT flooring throughout. If you act quickly you may be able to choose some of the colors and finishes. Completion is estimated before the end of the year. Keys and possession will be granted at final recording.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,950
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people were rescued after falling into a tank full of chocolate at the Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania on Thursday, officials said.
Franklin County High School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the fourth quarter of the 2021-22 school year
The arrival of The Moving Wall to Smith Mountain Lake was marked with an opening ceremony at Crazy Horse Marina on June 2. A large crowd of ve…
VINTON — Three Franklin County businesses — Bite Me Confections, Rylor & Co. Designs and Laurel Lynn Designs — were recognized on May 25 a…
The Smith Mountain Lake Association recently announced five locations showed high levels of E.coli bacteria following the first round of testi…
WAVERLY, Iowa - Wartburg College football program has added Luke Summers, an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Ferrum College…
After standing for more than a decade, the Thoreau House cabin on Ferrum College’s campus has burned down.The fire and loss of the cabin were …
What a pleasant surprise when news takes a happy turn.
An eight-member history advisory committee recently completed its review of the history and social sciences curriculum framework used by Frank…
FERRUM – Erick Cox has resigned as Ferrum College head men's and women's golf coach.