3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,950

Brand new construction on a great corner lot in the heart of Roanoke City conveniently located to everything. It will feature three bedrooms 2 full baths with everything on one level with an attached garage. Interior finishes will include Granite tops and LVT flooring throughout. If you act quickly you may be able to choose some of the colors and finishes. Completion is estimated before the end of the year. Keys and possession will be granted at final recording.