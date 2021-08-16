Wonderful family home offering 3-4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. Gorgeous Sun room to view the lovely landscaped private yard. Two Fireplaces (one gas - one wood). Lots of deer, birds and flowers! Extra Wooded lot included #076.07-04-29 .2458 Acre located behind fence in back yard.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $260,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount Town Council was given a first look a new town logo at its Monday meeting. Members were able to see the final results of a yea…
Lemonade, domestic short hair
- Updated
Proof will not be required for those who claim a religious or medical exemption, according to discussion at the Monday meeting.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded more cases of COVID-19 by 5 p.m. Wednesday — 2,361 — than it had since Valentine’s Day.
Congressman Bob Good blasts school mask requirements in Pittsylvania County, calling it 'child abuse'
County residents also speak out against face-covering policy.
- Updated
Great price on this home near the intersection of Franklin, Roanoke, and Floyd Counties! About 2 miles from Bent Mountain Blue Ridge Parkway e…
Public water has seen a slow but steady growth into Franklin County in recent years with the help of the Western Virginia Water Authority. Now…
- Updated
Franklin County prepares for today's first day of school by loading a pair of buses with school supplies that will be given to needy county el…
- Updated
The pageant was held Saturday and the following winners were named:
Harbor Freight Tools, based in Calabasas, Calif., has opened its new store in Rocky Mount in the former Peebles/Gordmans location in the Marke…