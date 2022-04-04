 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $269,950

  2022-04-04
3 BR Ranch located in Roanoke County Mt. Pleasant area with almost 14 acres. Family owned for over 50 years. Rocking chair on front porch with mountain views, lower level Basement includes Family Room, office and storage. Detached Garage.

