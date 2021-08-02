 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $279,950

Gorgeous, MOVE IN READY, all brick ranch on a corner lot in SW County! Brand new HVAC system (2020), 40 yr architectural roof, hardwood floors, fresh paint, and a 2 car garage are just a few wonderful features this home has to offer! This home boasts 3 bedrooms upstairs, finished walkout basement, all new windows, full perimeter water drainage system, as well new carpet installed. It has been kept in immaculate condition and is ready for new home owners! Don't miss out on your opportunity to see this one!

