Welcome home to 710 Riverland Rd. Once completed this home will offer three bedrooms, two full baths complimented by an open and bright one level living floor plan. Custom craftsmanship and attention to detail will be found inside and out. Modern design kitchen with island, ample storage and abundant counter space is complimented by granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. A spacious primary suite with private full bath and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms, and full bath complete the entry level. Future expansion of an additional bedroom, full bath and recreation space can be completed if desired within the full walk-out lower level. Additional features will include: one car garage, covered front porch, and off street parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $279,950
