3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $285,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom brick range on large private lot. Rear deck overlooking parklike setting. One level living! New HVAC. Replacement windows throughout. New Roof. Living room with large bay window, masonry fireplace and custom built-ins. Ready-to-finish lower level offers tons of potential with HVAC ductwork already installed, a full finished bath, & a 2nd masonry fireplace. Attached garage on the entry level. Large storage shed. Convenient location.