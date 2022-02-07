 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,950

Great South Roanoke location. High up hill w/ views of the valley. Super screened porch w/ vaulted ceiling. Mid-century home (1961) well-built with quality materials including lots of hardwood flooring. Spacious rooms: 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. 4 levels offer great space for home office and hobbies. Surrounded by more expensive homes and only 5 minutes to Carilion. One-car garage under.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mullins lands a game-winning hook

Mullins lands a game-winning hook

On Groundhog Day night, Franklin County standout sophomore Haven Mullins didn’t see his shadow in the lane at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.