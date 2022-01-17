 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $309,900

Welcome to Raleigh Court! This Wonderful 2 Story home offers 3br/1.5ba And over 30K in recent updates. Newly installed hardwood floors throughout the entry level and stairs, New carpet for bedrooms, New paint throughout most of the home, and a Newly Remodeled Kitchen that offers New granite countertops, New cabinets with the soft close feature, and all New stainless steel appliances. Do Not Miss this Opportunity to own a Wonderful Home. Relax by the natural wood burning fireplace during the colder months as you enjoy your favorite indoor activities. Enjoy the large deck for grilling and entertaining family/friends. And don't forget the screened-in side porch when you just want to sit outside free from flying bugs. NOTE: The Grandin Village is a 15-20 min walk or its less than a 5 min drive

