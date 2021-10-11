 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $309,948

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $309,948

This Southwest County home is sitting almost on 1 acre. Rocking chair porch and back entertainment patio. Has a feel of country close in. 3 ample sized bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms (one bathroom on each floor) with a bonus room that has been used as a 4th bedroom downstairs for a mother in law suite. Updated features 200 AMP service, Trane Heat pump, Architectural shingle roof, A lot of new flooring- just to name a few upgrades. Bonus features- detached double carport with electric, front rocking chair porch, covered patio. Seller is still moving some personal property out.

