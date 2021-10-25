3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $314,950

One level living at it's finest, great natural light, open floor plan, with large master & laundry all on the first floor. This home has tons of updates, including the kitchen, bathrooms & refinished hardwood floors in September 2021. New appliances added 2018. Moving downstairs you'll notice a large open living space with high ceilings complete with fireplace, wet bar, half bath and TONS of storage space in the unfinished portion. Exiting the lower level is a serene patio area with mature trees and shrubs providing a peaceful atmosphere. Very convenient to just about everything in a great neighborhood.