This almost new home incorporates hardwoods in the main living area, ceramic tile in the baths and laundry, and carpets throughout remaining areas, including the living room. oak treads to the spindles and carpet on the remaining stairs to the second floor. The master shower offers ceramic tiled wall with fiberglass base! Tahoe cabinets by Timberlake in the kitchen & Fairfield in the bathrooms make the home even more beautiful. The kitchen counter tops are luxurious granite and the bathrooms are cultured marble. Crown molding can be found on the main level along with the master bedroom. The exterior finishes consist of brick siding, and architectural shingles. Faircrest Villas HOA will cover lawn care, and the subdivision is conveniently located in prestigious South West Roanoke County
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $314,995
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Wrestlers with ties to Ferrum College's men's program, competing as the Iron Wrestling Club, took to the mat in the seni…
People and cars flocked to Franklin County High School for the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday evening.
Franklin County announced recently the hiring of both a new director of tourism and marketing and clerk to the board of supervisors.
Alex Hunt was recently recognized with a state Clean Water Farm Award for his efforts to reduce sedimentation in the four creeks that flow through his 430-acre cattle farm.
Perhaps the largest ever single equipment update to Franklin County Public Schools’ Career and Technical Education program was recently made p…
Lee M. Waid Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the fourth nine weeks of the 2021-22 scho…
Known as “America’s Swim Instructor,” more than a million youth learn to swim every year at the YMCA.
Lord Botetourt captured the 2022 Blue Ridge District softball championship with a pair of shutouts in the league's postseason tournament: 7-0 …
Franklin County's boys and girls outdoor track and field teams produced several individual league champions and a pair of its competitors earn…
Blueway creation is slow, steady work.