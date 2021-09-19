 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $319,950

If you/re looking for a townhome with tons of space offering a light and bright open floor plan then be sure to take a look at this one. First time being offered on the market. Very well maintained and ready to move in, the seller is even leaving tons of furnishings including 5 flat screen TVs, a weight bench and weights, 2 sectional sofas, barstools, a dining set and a projector screen. You can't beat the value with all the furnishings and space in a sought after location so act fast! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified. Keys and possession to be granted at recording.

