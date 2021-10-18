SW Roanoke County 3 bedroom 2.5 bath all brick ranch has been beautifully updated throughout. Open living concept kitchen area offers granite counters, soft close cabinets & drawers, newer appliances & hardwood floors. The master suite has an updated bathroom with a walk in tiled shower, the main bathroom has a dual sink vanity, wood look tile and a tiled tub & shower. The master & additional bedrooms have carpet as well as the oversized family room in the lower level. Both living areas have gas log fireplaces & the lower level offers a walk out to the covered patio & flat back yard. Backyard has kids play set & storage shed. Roof, windows & HVAC system were all replaced in 2018. All flooring, appliances bath room fixtures also replaced or refinished in 2018. Buyers financing fell through
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $324,950
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Franklin County adds five members — two past successful head coaches and three past decorated student-athletes—to its Sports Hall of Fame today.
- Updated
Franklin County Sheriff William Quinton (W.Q. Quint) Overton Sr. (1938-2021).
Justin Smith claims that he was forced to resign after supporting two female employees who said they were harassed by the police chief.
- Updated
Jordan Iman Witcher is charged with fatally shooting Moses Lewis.
- Updated
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office issued a press release today stating that it is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing adult.
- Updated
BOONES MILL - The Boones Mill Apple Festival returns to Franklin County for the first time in two years and it makes its October debut Saturday.
- Updated
Charming 2Bed/2Bath Home offering *BEAUTIFUL CAHAS MOUNTAIN VIEW* Relax on the Covered Front Porch & Enjoy the Sunsets! Country Kitchen, D…
Democrat Bridgette Craighead and Republican Wren Williams are vying to succeed Charles Poindexter.
A Franklin County woman filed a lawsuit against Famous Anthony’s, alleging that she contracted hepatitis A from eating at one of the chain’s restaurants.
- Updated
A Moneta woman was killed Friday morning in a crash in Franklin County.