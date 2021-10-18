3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $324,950

SW Roanoke County 3 bedroom 2.5 bath all brick ranch has been beautifully updated throughout. Open living concept kitchen area offers granite counters, soft close cabinets & drawers, newer appliances & hardwood floors. The master suite has an updated bathroom with a walk in tiled shower, the main bathroom has a dual sink vanity, wood look tile and a tiled tub & shower. The master & additional bedrooms have carpet as well as the oversized family room in the lower level. Both living areas have gas log fireplaces & the lower level offers a walk out to the covered patio & flat back yard. Backyard has kids play set & storage shed. Roof, windows & HVAC system were all replaced in 2018. All flooring, appliances bath room fixtures also replaced or refinished in 2018. Buyers financing fell through