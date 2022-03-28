A beautiful home in an incredible neighborhood awaits you in this gorgeous contemporary! Call your friends over & take a dip in the gated community pool that sits right next to the community park & tennis court. So much to fall in love with here including the kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry & stainless steel appliances. Back yard area is partially private & has a fountain and beautiful landscaping. Hot tub conveys to the new owners & is in a private setting. Floor plan is ideal with the master BR on the left side of the home & the other 2 on the right side. Large family room downstairs with a kitchenette. 3 full baths including a tastefully updated master! Large deck on the rear is perfect for inviting your friends over for beverages to see your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $324,950
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Although they were out of Franklin County’s hands, the biggest redistricting changes affecting the county have to do with efforts at the feder…
BEDFORD — A judge found a Roanoke man guilty Friday of two felony charges in connection with the attack of a real estate agent as she was conducting a June 2020 open house in Bedford County.
CALLAWAY - Saturday's race at Franklin County Speedway has been canceled because of expected low temperatures and high winds, track officials …
Two incumbent, first-term Republicans in Southwest Virginia are intent on serving second terms in the House of Delegates, but both said they hope to win election to the same seat.
Jacob Fracker had been scheduled to go on trial next month.
Last week, the Western Virginia Water Authority checked another box on its way to placing a 150,000- to 250,000-gallon elevated water storage …
Investors special! This HUGE 6 bedroom 2 bath home located in SW is ready for a complete make over! Sold AS IS. Bring ALL offers! Please use e…
VIRGINIA BEACH—Benjamin Franklin Middle School distance runner Jonah Bowman finished seventh in the nation in the mile (1,600-meter) run at th…
A Franklin County special education teacher has released a children’s book based on the story of her son’s fight to survive and grow after bei…
Members of Franklin County’s boys outdoor track and field team are front row, from left: Michael Arthur, Thurston Krulikowski, Anthony Weaver,…