3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $324,950

This almost new home incorporates hardwoods in the main living area, ceramic tile in the baths and laundry, and carpets throughout remaining areas, including the living room. oak treads to the spindles and carpet on the remaining stairs to the second floor. The master shower offers ceramic tiled wall with fiberglass base! Tahoe cabinets by Timberlake in the kitchen & Fairfield in the bathrooms make the home even more beautiful. The kitchen counter tops are luxurious granite and the bathrooms are cultured marble. Crown molding can be found on the main level along with the master bedroom. The exterior finishes consist of brick siding, and architectural shingles. Faircrest Villas HOA will cover lawn care, and the subdivision is conveniently located in prestigious South West Roanoke County