SW County Location! Pool and Tennis Court in the community. MOVE IN CONDITION! Convenient location to shopping, schools and church. Woodsy backyard, located in Culdesac. Large Deck, paved driveway, 2 car garage under. Private Foyer, Great Room with Stone Fireplace, gas logs and mantle, cathedral ceilings. Dining area, Kitchen with abundance of cabinets, Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, easy access to deck. Split bedrooms, Master suite with mirrored wall, private bath + 2 additional bedrooms and 2nd bathroom. Lower level offers 1/2 bath, laundry room, Family Room with 2nd fireplace, patio. Washer & Dryer pass w/property.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $324,950
