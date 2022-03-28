 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $325,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $325,900

Don't miss this charming Brick home located in desirable Wasena neighborhood within walking distance to Wasena Elementary and Grandin Village. This home displays quality features such as Crown Molding, Chair Rail, original Pine flooring in the updated large kitchen and beautiful hardwood floors thruout, Built-In Book Shelves in the Living Room and Den/office. $20,000 in updates: 2018 Ventless Gas Logs in LR FP, '18 completely remodeled Half Bath on Entry, '20 New Blinds thruout, '20 New 3 Ton Trane HVAC & New Trane Smart Thermostat, '21 Remodeled Back Porch, '21 New Shutters, Front light fixtures & newly painted front door & trim, '21 New Automated Garage Door, garage has workbench/shop w/electricity, '22 New Can lights in Hall. Heated & waterproofed Basement recently painted..MORE

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

CALLAWAY - Saturday's race at Franklin County Speedway has been canceled because of expected low temperatures and high winds, track officials …

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Members of Franklin County’s boys outdoor track and field team are front row, from left: Michael Arthur, Thurston Krulikowski, Anthony Weaver,…