 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $329,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $329,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $329,950

Amazing family home on a quiet cul de sac near the Blue Ridge Parkway and in one of the best neighborhoods in South County. Clean and fresh paint throughout, all updated kitchen, loads of natural light and fenced in yard. Don't miss this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
PERFECT SEASON
Sports News

PERFECT SEASON

  • Updated

Zero proved to be significant in the fall 2021 season finale for Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics