3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $335,000

Spacious Cave Spring area home with Vaulted Ceilings, 3 BR, 3 Baths, Hardwood Floors, 2-Car attached garage plus off street parking, and a Large Great Room on the lower level. Seasonal mountain views. Living Room & Lower Level painted recently, new Air Handler in 2021 and Heat Pump in 2018, new 80-gal Hot Water Tank in 2021.