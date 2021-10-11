 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $374,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $374,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $374,950

Welcome to Colonial Place where you will find this home sitting at the end of the neighborhood in the cul-de-sac with only one neighbor to the right side. This is only 1 or 2 homes in the neighborhood that has a full walk out basement. One of the best features of this home is the sunroom that was added to the back side of this house with a nice patio underneath. Inside you will find a nice size master suite separate from the other 2 bedrooms. Open floor plan that runs from the front of the home to the back. The estate sale is Oct. 31st. Roof is 4 years old, and HVAC is 5 years old.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Murder case will move ahead to grand jury
Local News

Murder case will move ahead to grand jury

The girlfriend of a man accused in a Franklin County murder told a judge Thursday that she had watched, too frightened to intervene, as he fatally strangled 58-year-old William Kirk Odell inside Odell’s home last March.

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS
Sports News

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

  • Updated

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football wins the Roanoke Valley Middle School District football championship Thursday with a 20-0 victory o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics