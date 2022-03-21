 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $389,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $389,950

Great opportunity to get into one of Roanoke's most sought after neighborhoods. This lovely 2 story brick home features hardwood floors, an open kitchen to dining room, a large covered back deck that's a great outdoor living space, flat front and backyard. Move in ready, already renovated, and an excellent home to add on to based on its location and lot size. A perfect home to build equity and only 3 blocks from Crystal Spring Elementary School.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular