3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $399,000

Beautiful mountain retreat in Roanoke County, nestled among 5.75 wooded acres with a creek. The home features 3BR/2.5 BA. New well pump and pipe, pressure tank, water filtration system, water & ice shield for the roof, and leaf guards. The home was updated in 2018 with new flooring, paint, SS appliances, faucets & light fixtures in all baths, new lighting in the great room and kitchen, pocket door in the master bath, drywall and plaster in areas, new insulation in the basement ceiling, and refurbished kitchen cabinets. Get out of the city life, and enjoy mountain privacy close to town.