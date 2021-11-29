 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $399,000

  • Updated
Brick Colonial with City Views. Peaceful screened porch off a bright sunroom, cozy paneled office/library, formal dining room & large family room with double sided gas log fireplace. Home sets on an oversized lot that provides privacy & lots of possibilities. Master has a private bath, tons of storage, basement & a large fenced in yard. New Hot Water Heater.

