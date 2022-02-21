3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $399,000

This home was remodeled with ''aging in place'' in mind. Kitchen was designed in keeping the original architectural style while updating for today's modern lifestyle. Cabinets were custom designed; pulls selected to not catch on clothing. Exterior paint was selected from authentic Frank Lloyd Wright colors. Bathroom remodels included custom floor plan and cabinetry and designed with consideration of adding grip bars in the future. The bathrooms maintain original fixtures although in different rooms. Marble window sills throughout, light in every closet. Extra wide hallway. This south facing home has access to full sun on the driveway all winter long.