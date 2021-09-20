 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $399,950

DON'T MISS THIS CUSTOM BUILT 3 BEDROOM/3 FULL BATH HOME IN THE DESIRABLE EDGEHILL ESTATES! THIS HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER ARCH. ROOF, TWO UPDATED FULL BATHROOMS ON THE ENTRY, TILED SUNROOM WITH HEATED FLOORS, LARGE DETACHED GARAGE & GARAGEUNDER, TONS OF STORAGE SPACE, BEAUTIFULLANDSCAPING, CRYSTAL SPRING ELEMENTARY, AND MUCH MORE!

