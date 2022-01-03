 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $424,900

  Updated
Awesome all brick maintenance free detached patio home. 2 master suites, main level master bedroom has gas log fireplace, large great room with fireplace, dining area, very open & spacious. Lots of upgrades, granite counter tops, wine cabinet & newly redone kitchen. Lower level has large family room with fireplace & lots of storage. Convenient to Hunting Hills Golf Course, major shopping, restaurants, both hospitals, common pool & tennis court.

