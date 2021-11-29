Wonderfully maintained Ranch in a desirable South Roanoke neighborhood. Gorgeous Hardwoods throughout Entry Level. Beautifully updated Eat-in-Kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters and exquisite European Faucet. Upon entering this lovely home one is warmed by natural sunlight radiating from countless windows. The easy plan effortlessly flows from the welcoming Foyer to the inviting Family Room with fireplace, thoughtful built-ins and leads to the Eat-in-Kitchen. The Eat-in-Kitchen connects with the Breakfast Area with walkout to an alluring private Patio. Continue to the Dining Room which opens to the spacious Living Room with Bay Window and comforting Fireplace. A hallway leads to a Hall Bath and 3 Bedrooms including a Master with Ensuite Bath. The Basement features a
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $440,000
