Wonderful Like New Construction home in a great location in Roanoke City! This home offers ONE LEVEL living at it's best! Quality building materials throughout the entire home! Open floor plan, huge eat-in Kitchen with quartz countertops, spacious 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, also with quartz vanities. Gorgeous Stone Fireplace from floor to ceiling in Great Room. Stone and fiber board exterior, oversized windows for an abundance of natural light. Oversized Garage with pull down attic and so much more! Seller is a Licensed Real Estate Agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $459,000
