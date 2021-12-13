 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $469,000

  • Updated
Beautifully built & maintained 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome. Only has had one owner. Situated on a corner, level lot. Granite counters, upgraded master bath shower, hardwoods throughout, and so much more. Master bedroom conveniently located on entry level. Large side patio perfect for entertaining!

