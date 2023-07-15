This neighborhood is strategically located near all the desired destinations including schools, banks, shopping and restaurants. This home has been meticulously maintained and cared for by the original owner since being built. So take advantage of the limited inventory and the superb condition of this fine home and seriously consider purchasing this home in this very desirable neighborhood. Call today for additional information and for your private tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $490,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount Town Council announced it is working with developers to construct a new hotel just off North Main Street in town.
On June 29, 2021 Hunter Cumbie was struck on the head by his grandfather, John Robert Ebel, inside their Rocky Mount home, according to court …
"Yeah, I loved my grandmother," Dominic Novia testified Monday. "How can I feel guilty for something I didn't do?"
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
The AAF Tank Museum — a giant space filled with war relics — is shutting down after two decades in Blairs, just outside of the city limits of …