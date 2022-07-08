From the minute you walk in the door you feel at home in this immaculately kept 3BR/3BA better than new home in Mason's Crest. The open layout includes soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, and crown molding. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and gas range. Master bedroom and an additional bedroom and bath on the main level. Generously sized screened in porch overlooks a beautifully landscaped yard with irrigation system. Upstairs boosts another bedroom and bath, a large bonus room which could serve as a game room, office or additional sleeping area. Did we mention storage? This home has it in abundance. Tons of upgrades inside and out, including Hardie plank siding and stone. Don't miss your chance to see this move-in ready home. Many upgrades:
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $519,900
