3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $599,000

Completely updated mid-century home located in private cul-de-sac with heated in-ground pool. Stunning sunset mountain views! The updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances & a tile backsplash. New and refinished hardwood floors throughout. Replacement windows with new plantation shutters. New expansive paver patio offers a 10' stone fireplace with gas starter. The outdoor kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances (gas range, range hood & beverage cooler). New covered patio with recessed lighting. The paver steps and retaining wall around the pool have new custom accent lighting. Two-zone stereo with the ability to enjoy music inside and out. New irrigation installed throughout the large fenced-in yard. 2 new high efficiency HVAC units (2021)

