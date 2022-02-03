 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $60,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $60,000

Lots of updates on this urban residence, new roof, vinyl siding, plumbing, electrical and rear porch.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular