 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $75,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $75,000

Great buy on single family home. Property is currently rented for $750 monthly. The tenants are month to month but have been long term tenants. New siding installed in last 6 months. Sold ''as is''.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular