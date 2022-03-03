Great buy on single family home. Property is currently rented for $750 monthly. The tenants are month to month but have been long term tenants. New siding installed in last 6 months. Sold ''as is''.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $80,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will return to serving walk-in customers five days a week, beginning on Wednesday, but also will continue to offer appointments to those who prefer them.
Franklin County Public Schools has started a partnership with Ferrum College to provide the division with college students to fill temporary s…
A jury trial for Thomas "T.J" Robertson and Jacob Fracker is scheduled to start April 4.
Franklin County Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs spoke to members of SML Lions on Feb. 10. In her presentation she outlined her journey fr…
Sites on the Road to Freedom stretch from Alexandria to Abingdon and mark where slaves, soldiers, educators, politicians and others staged rebellions, fought for freedom, educated their children, were born and were buried. It includes Western Virginia stops in Christiansburg, Radford and Burnt Chimney.
Regina Stanley's lawsuit against the town claims that former police chief Ken Criner created a hostile workplace.
Benjamin Franklin Middle School opens its spring 2022 athletics season Thursday.
The man stood on the Amtrak train platform in Roanoke, wheeled luggage at the ready, a smile on his face that placed his expression somewhere between resignation and exasperation.
A Smith Mountain Lake group is looking into the former Grand Home Furnishings building in Westlake as a possible future site for a long discus…
Eli Foutz, a Franklin County junior, and Haven Mullins, an Eagles sophomore, have earned all-district laurels in boys basketball in the Blue R…