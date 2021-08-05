This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home would make a great first time home or investor rental home. Nice hardwood floors, tiled bath and kitchen, laundry room off kitchen, living room, dining room on entry level as well as a full bath with shower. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Replacement windows, heat pump replaced within the last 10 years.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $90,500
