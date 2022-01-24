 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $109,900

  • Updated
Enjoy Main Level Living in this 3Bed/1Bath Home, 0.84 acre offers Fenced Back Yard & Storage Shed. Fresh Paint throughout, Laminate Floors (No Carpet) NEW Countertops in Kitchen, Updated Cabinets, Dishwasher & Range 2019, Heat Pump 2018, Water Softener 2021 {Wisler}. This One Won't Last Long - Schedule your showing today!

