3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $169,900

Enjoy your privacy with this home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths with 5.21 Acres. This home is move in ready! Owners have refreshed the inside with new paint, and carpet and ceramic tile look great! Covered front porch an big back yard to run and play. This is also great for a hunter because you already have over 5 acres and there is an adjoining additional 5 acre tract that is assessed for $45,000. but seller will sell for $25,000.00. Only 5 minutes to Rocky Mount.

