3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $179,500

  • Updated
Super location in Town of Rocky Mount! One level living, convenient to area restaurants, groceries, banking, YMCA and more. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with open living room with gas log fireplace, dining area and kitchen. Luxury vinyl flooring, carpet, crown moulding, back patio with storage building.

