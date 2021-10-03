 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $210,000

  • Updated
Perfect brick ranch on a double lot; carport has been converted to a large family room leading to a full handicap-access restroom with a heated crawlspace below. Three large bedrooms share a bath in the main living space; the room adjacent to the kitchen has a large window and maybe used as a formal dining area or living room. Appliances and heat pump for the main living area are fairly new. Covered outside stairwell leads to a full basement under the main living area. Laundry hookup is located in the basement. Windows feature professionally designed blinds.

