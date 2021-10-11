 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $213,500

3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $213,500

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $213,500

Perfect mountain retreat! This home sits on almost 1.5 acres of tree lined privacy but yet in the perfect location just minutes from town. Situated between Rocky Mount and Boones Mill this home offers all the amenities at your fingertips while still enjoying the serenity of privacy. This 3Bedroom, 2 Bathroom has an open living room with gorgeous floor to ceiling fireplace and big windows. The large basement has plenty of room for expansion!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Murder case will move ahead to grand jury
Local News

Murder case will move ahead to grand jury

The girlfriend of a man accused in a Franklin County murder told a judge Thursday that she had watched, too frightened to intervene, as he fatally strangled 58-year-old William Kirk Odell inside Odell’s home last March.

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS
Sports News

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

  • Updated

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football wins the Roanoke Valley Middle School District football championship Thursday with a 20-0 victory o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics