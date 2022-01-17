 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $219,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $219,000

2021 updates include new heat pump, new water line and connection to Wester Valley Water Authority, new bathroom, new plumbing, interior and exterior paint, new shower in entry level bath. Home features hard wood floors, replacement windows, slate front porch, large detached workshop and detached carport in addition to the 2 car carport, paved drive, nice yard with pear trees. Located between Rocky Mount and Boones Mill. Year built, acreage and sq. footage based on county records.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooper captures top honors at VMI

Cooper captures top honors at VMI

LEXINGTON - Franklin County senior Kylie Cooper claimed first-place laurels in the girls 1,000-meter run in Saturday’s East Coast Elite indoor…