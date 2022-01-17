3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $219,000

2021 updates include new heat pump, new water line and connection to Wester Valley Water Authority, new bathroom, new plumbing, interior and exterior paint, new shower in entry level bath. Home features hard wood floors, replacement windows, slate front porch, large detached workshop and detached carport in addition to the 2 car carport, paved drive, nice yard with pear trees. Located between Rocky Mount and Boones Mill. Year built, acreage and sq. footage based on county records.