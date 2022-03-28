 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $239,900

  • Updated
Location, Location! Move-In Ready 3Bed/3Bath Home situated on 1.38 acre Country Setting in the Boones Mill area. Fresh Paint throughout, NEW Updated Flooring, Sunroom off Dining Area. Main Level Master Suite, Spacious Bedrooms, Updated Baths. Lower Level includes 2nd Master Suite, Den & Large Laundry Room. Seasonal Mountain & Sunset Views, Paved Driveway, Nice Usable Yard & Garden space.

